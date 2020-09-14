ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Gap Up to $2.83

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $3.24. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 9 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

In other ProPhase Labs news, CEO Ted William Karkus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,419,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

