ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Shares Gap Down to $35.39

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.39, but opened at $33.22. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $33.22, with a volume of 23 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 984.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 6,328.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $655,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

