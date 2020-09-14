PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial plc provides financial services. It offers credit cards, guarantor loans, home credit loans, online instalment loans and car finance under the Vanquis Bank, glo, Provident, Satsuma Loans, and Moneybarn brand names. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Poland. Provident Financial plc is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Get PROVIDENT FINL/S alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FPLPY. Canaccord Genuity upgraded PROVIDENT FINL/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PROVIDENT FINL/S in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PROVIDENT FINL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLPY opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PROVIDENT FINL/S has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $809.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.28.

PROVIDENT FINL/S Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROVIDENT FINL/S (FPLPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROVIDENT FINL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROVIDENT FINL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.