Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 143.4% from the August 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PIM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. Putnam Master Int. Income has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Putnam Master Int. Income by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 90,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,304 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 582,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Int. Income Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

