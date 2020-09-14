Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $157,176.00. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.