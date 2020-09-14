Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 1,925.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,238 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.07% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 24.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 403,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 80,592 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 4.7% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,539,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,122,000 after acquiring an additional 204,862 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 43.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 33.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 189,076 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRTEA stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 272,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,488. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

