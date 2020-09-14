Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 24.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 403,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 4.7% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,539,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,122,000 after acquiring an additional 204,862 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 43.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 33.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 189,076 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of QRTEA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.70. 320,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,488. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.