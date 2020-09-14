Raymond James Raises Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to $7.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IVPAF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ivanhoe Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of IVPAF stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

