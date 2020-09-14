Raymond James Raises Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$7.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

IVN stock opened at C$5.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 25.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,943.33. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$6.08.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Martie Cloete sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$31,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 644,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,686,568.37. Also, Director Peter Meredith sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$171,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,728,500. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,255.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

