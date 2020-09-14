Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $750.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.