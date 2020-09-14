Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.22.

Shares of RETA opened at $99.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.99. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,020,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,039,000 after buying an additional 628,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,246,000 after buying an additional 140,478 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 531,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,771,000 after buying an additional 105,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,792,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,927,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

