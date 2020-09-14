Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CarParts.com (PRTS)

CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/9/2020 – CarParts.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/9/2020 – CarParts.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2020 – CarParts.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/31/2020 – CarParts.com is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2020 – CarParts.com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/21/2020 – CarParts.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

8/15/2020 – CarParts.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

8/11/2020 – CarParts.com had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2020 – CarParts.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2020 – CarParts.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – CarParts.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Small Cap Consu.

8/3/2020 – CarParts.com was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2020 – CarParts.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC., is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including body parts, engine parts, performance parts and accessories. Through the Company’s network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides individual consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products that are mapped by a proprietary product database to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. “

Shares of PRTS stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $9.53. 21,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $459.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.69. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.92 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, CMO Houman Akhavan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,724.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,007.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,027 and have sold 1,519,448 shares valued at $13,461,198. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth $1,623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at about $497,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 882.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at about $3,006,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

