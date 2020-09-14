REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $350.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.74.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 219.39% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the first quarter worth $50,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the first quarter worth $57,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 153.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 88,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 53,435 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 121.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

