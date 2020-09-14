REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

RDHL opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.57. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.52 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 219.39%. Equities analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 50.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the first quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 87.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 781,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 363,847 shares during the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

