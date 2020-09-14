Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at $729,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 478.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Regency Centers by 660.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REG traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.83. 25,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,241. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.50%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

