Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Restoration Hardware from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.38.

Shares of Restoration Hardware stock opened at $381.45 on Friday. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $410.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.76 and its 200-day moving average is $215.14.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Restoration Hardware’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

