Reviewing Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) & YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO)

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YayYo and Trivago’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YayYo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trivago $939.36 million 0.64 $19.22 million $0.06 28.33

Trivago has higher revenue and earnings than YayYo.

Profitability

This table compares YayYo and Trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YayYo N/A N/A N/A Trivago -40.93% -2.46% -1.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for YayYo and Trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YayYo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trivago 0 6 2 0 2.25

YayYo currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,254.17%. Trivago has a consensus price target of $2.02, indicating a potential upside of 18.91%. Given YayYo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe YayYo is more favorable than Trivago.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of YayYo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

YayYo beats Trivago on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YayYo

YayYo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

