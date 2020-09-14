Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Up 209.1% in August

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Steven E. Howell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBKB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 40,379 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBKB opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.58%.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

