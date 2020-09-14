Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Raised to C$1.50

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roots from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Roots from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Roots from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Roots from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Roots presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.82.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at C$1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. Roots has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

