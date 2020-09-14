Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 204.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

NYSE:ROP traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $404.43. 11,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,151. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $430.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

