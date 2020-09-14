RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Trading Down 12.5%

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) shares traded down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 220,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 80,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

