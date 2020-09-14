Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of TSE SBB opened at C$2.87 on Friday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.87. The stock has a market cap of $748.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.71, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$754,453.16.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

