Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Gap Down to $1.28

Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.20. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 1,808 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SALM shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $52.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Evans sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $31,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

