Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $10.09 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. Analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,508,000 after purchasing an additional 814,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,619,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 223,515 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

