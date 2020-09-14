Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STSA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

STSA opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a current ratio of 15.11. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $84.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $26,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $74,511.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,115 shares in the company, valued at $74,511.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,115 shares of company stock worth $126,161. Insiders own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,457,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

