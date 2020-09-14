Scotiabank Raises Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to $2.00

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RROTF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roots from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Roots from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Roots from $1.00 to $1.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Roots has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.90.

Roots stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

