Scotiabank Trims Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Target Price to $7.00

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Transat A.T. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday.

TRZBF stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

