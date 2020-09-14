Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 102,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 191,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Sego Resources Company Profile (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project consisting of 12 mineral claims located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.