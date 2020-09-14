SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGXF stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.