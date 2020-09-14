Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.54. Sensata Technologies reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ST. Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NYSE ST opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 170.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

