Short Interest in Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Declines By 57.9%

Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,700 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the August 15th total of 1,491,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Alsea SAB de CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Alsea SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

About Alsea SAB de CV

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, LAVACA, and Cañas y Tapas.

