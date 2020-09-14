Short Interest in Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Drops By 64.7%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 97,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ameri stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Ameri at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameri alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMRH opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameri has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

Ameri Company Profile

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.