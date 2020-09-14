Short Interest in Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expands By 169.6%

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 169.6% from the August 15th total of 40,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Audioeye stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.20 million, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. Audioeye has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 639.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Audioeye will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Audioeye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other Audioeye news, Director Alexandre Zyngier purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $150,079.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Audioeye by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Audioeye by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Audioeye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Audioeye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Audioeye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

