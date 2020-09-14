Short Interest in Future Farm Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Expands By 160.3%

Future Farm Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 160.3% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FFRMF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 336,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Future Farm Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Future Farm Technologies Company Profile

Future Farm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of agriculture through indoor plant growth technology and through the production of wholesale and retail cannabis products, including hemp. It holds interest in California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vancouver and Newfoundland.

