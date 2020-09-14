Short Interest in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Rises By 123.0%

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 123.0% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:MILN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.85. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,663. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $33.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.