Short Interest in International Precious Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Declines By 60.2%

International Precious Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,200 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the August 15th total of 1,426,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 631.3 days.

OTCMKTS YUEIF opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47. International Precious Minerals Group has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

International Precious Minerals Group Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

