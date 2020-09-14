Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Increases By 207.5%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 207.5% from the August 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SUSC opened at $27.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 264.2% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 177.6% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

