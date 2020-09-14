Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Rises By 214.5%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 214.5% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $64.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 333.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

