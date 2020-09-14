Short Interest in MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Rises By 168.5%

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, an increase of 168.5% from the August 15th total of 179,300 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other MICT news, Director Jeffrey P. Bialos sold 17,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $84,332.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Bialos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at $995,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,424 shares of company stock valued at $271,072. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MICT stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned 2.15% of MICT worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MICT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.02. MICT has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

MICT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MICT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of MICT in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

About MICT

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

