Short Interest in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Drops By 63.6%

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,900 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Motus GI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. 2,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,952. The company has a market cap of $27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 16,834.35% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOTS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

