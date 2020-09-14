Short Interest in Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) Grows By 151.0%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 151.0% from the August 15th total of 482,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 175,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.45% of Naked Brand Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NAKD traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.16. 349,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,521. Naked Brand Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

About Naked Brand Group

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

