Short Interest in Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA) Increases By 47.5%

Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NEWA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.61. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,810. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. Newater Technology has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

About Newater Technology

Newater Technology, Inc is a wastewater purification treatment company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis (DTRO) and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater.

