Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Increases By 160.0%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:NYV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 42.9% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 110,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 170,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 1,455.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

