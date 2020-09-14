Short Interest in Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Expands By 163.3%

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 163.3% from the August 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 898.0 days.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

OTCMKTS OYIEF remained flat at $$2.45 during trading hours on Monday. Ocean Yield ASA has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49.

Ocean Yield ASA Company Profile

Ocean Yield ASA, a ship owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters within oil-service and industrial shipping areas in Norway. The company operates through FPSO, Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, and Other Shipping segments. As of October 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 65 vessels.

