Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Expands By 174.0%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 174.0% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, insider Andrew Feltus purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,919,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after buying an additional 123,903 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $564,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 109,795 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 59.9% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 271,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 101,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000.

HNW stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,116. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

