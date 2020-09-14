Short Interest in RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Grows By 169.0%

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 169.0% from the August 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.45. 158,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

