Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Increases By 303.6%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, a growth of 303.6% from the August 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.3 days.

TWODF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

