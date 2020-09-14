Short Interest in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) Increases By 232.9%

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,700 shares, an increase of 232.9% from the August 15th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 53.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on UONE. ValuEngine raised Urban One from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

In related news, CEO Alfred C. Liggins sold 574,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $13,820,812.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,014,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,901,223.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Thompson sold 65,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $218,078.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,213,654 shares of company stock worth $21,206,342. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Urban One has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

