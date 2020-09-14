Short Interest in VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Declines By 69.2%

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. VINCI S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $28.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of VINCI S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VINCI S A/ADR Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

