Short Interest in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Increases By 323.4%

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 323.4% from the August 15th total of 545,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $0.54 on Monday. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 564.50% and a negative net margin of 828.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

